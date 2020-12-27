Looks Like Wonder Woman 3 Just Took A Major Step Forward After 1984's HBO Max Success

The announcement of Wonder Woman 3 may come as a bit of a surprise to some, due in part to Patty Jenkins’ recent comments on the film. Jenkins previously explained that she and 1984 co-writer Geoff Johns previously came up with a story for a third film in the franchise. But due to the state of the world and how Jenkins is now feeling, she stated that the story would likely change. Previously, the filmmaker mentioned that the film would take place in the present, though it’s hard to say if that will still be the case at this point.