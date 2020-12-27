Looks Like Wonder Woman 3 Just Took A Major Step Forward After 1984's HBO Max Success

Leave a Comment
Wonder Woman 1984 finally hit theaters and HBO Max this past weekend, and the internet has been buzzing about it so far. So far, the film has drawn mixed to positive reviews, with many of the DC faithful showing love to the highly anticipated sequel. Of course, many have already been wondering if the franchise will get a third installment. Now, it would appear that Warner Bros. will indeed be moving forward with it.
Warner Bros. Pictures Chairman Toby Emmerich has announced, in an official statement from WarnerMedia and HBO Max, that Wonder Woman 3 is now being fast-tracked after the film’s performance on HBO Max and at the box office. He also confirmed the returns of star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins:
As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy.
This news comes after Wonder Woman 1984 earned a combined box office total of $36.1 million in the U.S. and Canada this past weekend. In addition, the film was also in its second weekend internationally and reportedly grossed $19.4 million from 42 markets. As of right now, the film holds an $85 million worldwide sum.
The announcement of Wonder Woman 3 may come as a bit of a surprise to some, due in part to Patty Jenkins’ recent comments on the film. Jenkins previously explained that she and 1984 co-writer Geoff Johns previously came up with a story for a third film in the franchise. But due to the state of the world and how Jenkins is now feeling, she stated that the story would likely change. Previously, the filmmaker mentioned that the film would take place in the present, though it’s hard to say if that will still be the case at this point.
But before Patty Jenkins returns to the world of the DC Extended Universe, she’ll be entering the world of Star Wars to direct Rogue Squadron. That film was confirmed to be Jenkins’ next project and is scheduled to hit theaters in 2023. Though with Wonder Woman 3 being fast-tracked, there’s always a chance things could change.
Confirmation of Wonder Woman 3 is sure to be exciting for fans of the franchise, as it will allow Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins the opportunity to finish out their trilogy. It’ll be interesting to see what they have in store for Diana Prince’s third (and possibly final) solo outing!
The first two installments in the Wonder Woman franchise are currently available to stream on HBO Max.