Promising Young Woman And 7 Other Movies That Prove Carey Mulligan Should Be A Bigger Star

Over the course of the past decade, Carey Mulligan has demonstrated her exceptional acting talents in a variety of distinctive and distinguished roles. Whether you know her best from An Education, The Great Gatsby, Inside Llewyn Davis, Pride & Prejudice (2005), or any number of outstanding lead or supporting roles, Mulligan always brings wit, charm, captivation, and emotional dexterity to her performances, and that's certainly no exception with her most recent performance in Promising Young Woman, which played in theaters on Christmas Day following its Sundance premiere in January. That performance, especially, is one of her most visceral and vivacious performances yet, demonstrating once more her incredible star power talents.

It's with that in mind that we ask, "Why is Carey Mulligan not a bigger star?" Clearly, she has the charisma and skills, but most of her outstanding work is found in smaller, more intimate films, which play to her strength but not always give the actress the audience she deserves. If you love Mulligan and want to see her star-worthy performances, here's what you should watch.