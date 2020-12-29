Not Surprisingly, Bond Villain Lairs Are Really Expensive In Real Life

Of course the number one rule in the real estate game is that something is only worth what someone else will pay for it. That’s especially true when it comes to luxury real estate. There are a limited number of buyers with the kind of money to shell out $45,000,000 for a property. As such, you need one of those limited people to actively want the palace. In a perfect world, you end up with several people with almost unlimited resources who want to buy it and suddenly, you could fetch a lot more than $45,000,000.