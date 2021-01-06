Dream Casting A Legend Of Korra Movie: Who Should Play Korra, Asami And More

Korra (Chloe Bennet)

Korra is brash, yet vulnerable. A leader, and yet desperately in need of friendship. And, oh, she’s also the avatar, and you gotta deal with it. A lot of people don’t like Korra for a variety of reasons, but at her heart, she’s a barrel full of emotions and is just trying to figure out her place in the world. You know, like most people. She also goes through some traumatic experiences, and comes out a changed person in the end. So, I definitely want somebody who can both kick ass and show emotional change throughout her journey.

Enter Chloe Bennet, probably best known as Daisy Johnson (or Quake) from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (though, she also voiced Yi in the animated movie Abominable). Bennet has proven that she can look like she can handle herself in a fight, but also like she can handle emotional depth, like during the Secret Warriors story-arc where she ended up leaving S.H.I.E.L.D. Plus, she’s already played an Inhuman. So, why not a bender?