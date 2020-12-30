James Gunn Wants A DC/Marvel Crossover, And Sign Me Up

Leave a Comment
Superhero movies have dominated the film industry over the last decade, with a variety of cinematic universes competing for box office supremacy. But before movie franchises were on the table, there's been a friendly rivalry between DC and Marvel comics, and their fans. Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn will be making his DCEU debut with The Suicide Squad, and the director/writer knows which characters he'd like to see in a potential crossover.
James Gunn became a household name thanks to his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, where he took a scrappy group of relatively unknown Marvel heroes and made the into fan favorites. Moviegoers are eager to see what he's got in store for DC's The Suicide Squad, which the filmmaker has already teased as his biggest and most fun project to date. And when asked about potentially crossing those worlds over, Gunn knew which characters he'd like to see paired on the big screen. In his words,
Honestly, sign me up. It looks like James Gunn would like to combine the various out of this world creatures from both his DC and Marvel movies into one epic crossover event. While Rocket and Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy was an obvious choice, fans will have to patiently wait before getting the chance to meet both King Shark and Weasel in The Suicide Squad next year.
James Gunn shared his dream Marvel crossover over on his personal Twitter page. While the filmmaker has a somewhat checkered past with the social media platform, he continues to use it to directly communicate with fans-- particularly about his work on comic book properties. And rather than shooting down any more rumors about The Suicide Squad or Guardians 3, this time he imagined what his ideal DC/Marvel crossover project might be.
Weasel and King Shark help make up the massive ensemble cast of The Suicide Squad, and are two characters that will be brought to life on the big screen thanks to visual effects and motion capture. They can both briefly be seen in the behind the scenes featurette for the movie, played by Sean Gunn and Steve Agee respectively. Check it out.
James Gunn assembled a huge cast of villains for The Suicide Squad, with Task Force X seemingly being split into two groups for their mysterious mission. And unlike David Ayer's original 2017 movie, it also seems like the project will live up to its name by having a number of the villains die in battle. We'll just have to see if Shark and Weasel survive, therefore leaving the possibility of a crossover with the Guardians possible.
As for Groot and Rocket, they'll return to the big screen for a role in Thor: Love and Thunder. It's currently unclear how meaty of a role the Guardians will have, but the cast is seemingly assembling in Sydney for pre-production. James Gunn will also complete the Guardians trilogy with Vol. 3, but that won't occur for a number of years.
The Suicide Squad is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 6th, 2021.