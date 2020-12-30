How Gladiator And Wonder Woman Tie In With One Another, According To Connie Nielsen

Heroism comes in many forms, be it through human characters like Gladiator’s Maximus or metahumans like Diana Prince in the Wonder Woman films. But despite the obvious differences, there’s one key component that ties both together in unison: their impeccable value systems. Connie Nielsen is someone who definitely knows this firsthand, as she saw her on-screen brother wield the power of a civilization in the former, and got to be the one with the crown herself in the latter. And Ms. Nielsen agrees that when it comes to Gladiator and Wonder Woman, the thread that ties them together is the good of the republic.