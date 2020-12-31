Tom Hanks Unveils Bald New Look For New Movie: 'I Just Scared The Children'

Tom Hanks is such a good sport about this whole thing, and he absolutely knows how to play his new look to the camera to generate the most press. Of course, his time spent in Australia ALREADY has generated more than enough press. As you no doubt recall, Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were down under working on this Elvis movie when they each contracted COVID-19, making Hanks one of the earliest celebrity cases of the virus. He recovered beautifully, and shared several warm posts during his health journey. We are thrilled to see him back to work.