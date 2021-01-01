All The New Movies Coming Out In January 2021

It is commonly assumed among most moviegoers that the first month of the year is essentially Hollywood’s landfill for dumping their least promising releases. However, after a year with as many delays as 2020, the new movies coming in January 2021 sound especially promising, such as The Little Things - a crime thriller with Denzel Washington and Jared Leto coming to both theaters and HBO Max.

Of course, there are many more exciting titles releasing in theaters, on streaming, for digital rental, or with multiple options this month. Ring in the new year with the first 19 films of 2021, starting with an action-packed period piece.