Kong: Skull Island’s Director Reveals How Star Wars Led Him To His Career After Emotional Mandalorian Viewing

It’s easy to be swept up by Disney+’s The Mandalorian Season 2. The second set up of episodes did spectacular things -- and minor spoilers--introducing us to new species and Baby Yoda’s real name, but it also tied into the familiar in the Star Wars universe in new and exciting ways. Now, after watching like the rest of us, Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has shared his feelings on the new season and how impactful Star Wars has been to his career as a whole.
In fact, if you were to ask Jordan Vogt-Roberts, there’s been a lot of time spent thinking about The Mandalorian Season 2 recently. Taking to Twitter, he shared his thoughts about how Disney+ is expanding the Star Wars universe and how that has made him feel as a director who born out of a love for Star Wars.
I can’t stop thinking about THE MANDALORIAN. So many things from my youth I never thought I’d see materialized on screen. My filmmaking philosophy has evolved, but when you boil it all down - I’m just a kid who fell in love with cinema and now makes movies because of STAR WARS.
The importance of franchises that people can fall in love with on Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ career cannot be understated. He’s become a major part of the MonsterVerse with his love letter to King Kong Kong: Skull Island. Then, he’s spent the last several years trying to get a movie project with another major fanbase, Metal Gear Solid, off of the ground. So hearing him this enthusiastic about Star Wars is less of a surprise than it is fitting for a guy who is deep-seated in multiple fandoms.
Though it is worth noting that previously Jordan Vogt-Roberts was given a hypothetical in which he could direct a Star Wars movie or the Metal Gear Solid movie (he’s been working on for some time now) and he chose the latter, “no question.” He actually told Gamespot back in 2017 that it was the only answer, noting,
If you put a gun to my head right now, and you said, 'You can go make a new Star Wars movie or you can go make Metal Gear Solid,' no question, I would be making Metal Gear Solid.
Still, like many of the others who have responded after seeing The Mandalorian Season 2, he is watching what Disney is doing with Star Wars these days, and there are a lot of feelings related to the experience. He also noted of a certain sequence (that I won’t spoil you on if you haven’t gotten to the finale of Season 2 yet) that he had a “unique emotional reaction” to what Jon Favreau’s Disney+ series accomplished.
Who knows, maybe there’s a world where the Kong: Skull Island director gets to do Metal Gear Solid and also has a little time in his schedule to direct an episode of one of Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars shows?! Weirder things have happened, and honestly, Jordan Vogt-Roberts already has plenty of TV under his belt. Plus, a little birdie told me The Mandalorian has already been renewed for Season 3 and that’s not even counting the Boba Fett series and other Star Wars projects coming down the pipeline.