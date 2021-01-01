Kong: Skull Island’s Director Reveals How Star Wars Led Him To His Career After Emotional Mandalorian Viewing

It’s easy to be swept up by Disney+’s The Mandalorian Season 2. The second set up of episodes did spectacular things -- and minor spoilers--introducing us to new species and Baby Yoda’s real name, but it also tied into the familiar in the Star Wars universe in new and exciting ways. Now, after watching like the rest of us, Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has shared his feelings on the new season and how impactful Star Wars has been to his career as a whole.