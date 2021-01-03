That Time Hayden Christensen Scared A Young Star Wars Actor On Set

Ross Beadman played Jedi youngling Sors Bandeam in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. His time on screen is short but still memorable because it marks yet another dark turning point in Anakin Skywalker’s journey to the dark side. When newly christened future Darth Vader visits a group of younglings, Sors Bandeam tells him that they are being overpowered. The Sith Lord's response is to pull out his lightsaber, causing Sors to take a frightened step back. Though we don’t see him murder the Jedi younglings, the implication is clear -- he has become a merciless killer of children.