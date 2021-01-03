Coming 2 America’s Tracy Morgan Reveals The Touching Reason Why The Original Film Connected With Him

My dad would have loved it. My dad loved Eddie Murphy. My dad loved Arsenio Hall. My dad would have loved James Earl Jones and everyone else that was in it. So to be a part of the sequel, it meant that much to me, man. It was surreal. I thought—and I'm going to say this on the record—I thought that maybe getting my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame might've been the highlight of my career. I think it sharing space with Arsenio and Eddie and all the rest of the people in this movie was one of the highlights of my career. To finally work with Eddie, to share space on film with Eddie, I love it. Eddie is my OG. Eddie is probably the guy of my generation that made me want to do stand up. I always remembered his red Pumas on Saturday Night Live.