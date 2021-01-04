Patty Jenkins Offers Exciting Rogue Squadron Update

So, there is no finished screenplay to speak of, but the treatment, the basic outline of what the story will be, is essentially done. We can also confirm that the screenwriter of Rogue Squadron is a "he," which pure probability would have indicated, but does narrow down the field of potential names somewhat. It sounds like, if there's going to be a "proper announcement" of who the screenwriter is, it's probably a name we know. That's entirely speculation, but the fact that the name is being intentionally held back is an indication that Disney and Lucasfilm think they could get some promotional mileage out of the announcement.