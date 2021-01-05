Kevin Smith Talks Justice League's Snyder Cut Ending And How It Sets Up Sequels

Leave a Comment
For years, fans of Zack Snyder and his DC Extended Universe contributions campaigned for the filmmaker’s definitive Justice League vision to be released to the public, as the theatrical version of the fifth DCEU movie was largely the product of major reshoots helmed by Joss Whedon. Last May, these fans’ wish was granted, and we’re now months away from Zack Snyder’s Justice League from hitting HBO Max. Furthermore, director and longtime comic book media fan Kevin Smith has heard that that the Snyder Cut paves the way for more stories to potentially be told in this DC Snyder-verse.
For context, in a recent New York Times report detailing plans for upcoming DC movies, it was mentioned that Zack Snyder is “not part of the new DC Films blueprint” right now, and the Snyder Cut was described as a “a storytelling cul-de-sac — a street that leads nowhere.” Kevin Smith has heard otherwise, as he said the following on the most recent episode of Fatman Beyond:
I happen to know that the ending that he's got for the Snyder Cut is very not a cul-de-sac. It takes it to a weird neighborhood, but it's not a cul-de-sac. You can keep fucking going with the story based on what I've heard from a friend.
To be clear, Kevin Smith’s comment does not mean it’s confirmed that we’ll be getting more stories set after the Snyder Cut, which Zack Snyder himself once described as an “Elseworld,” referring to the label DC Comics once used to tell outside of the main canon. That being said, from what Smith has heard, there is room for this alternate DCEU continuity to be expanded upon, as opposed to Zack Snyder’s Justice League being a one-and-done affair. Considering that Snyder once planned for Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League as the first three entries in a five-film arc, this could be through two more Justice League movies like Snyder envisioned, or perhaps new stories that have been thought up since the Snyder Cut was officially given the green light.
This isn’t the first time that Kevin Smith has discussed interesting tidbits he’d heard about what Zack Snyder had planned for his Justice League saga. Back in early 2019, when the Snyder Cut’s release still seemed like a long shot, the Clerks director talked about how he’d learned from crew members who worked on Justice League that Justice League 2 would have seen the starring heroes traveling to Apokolips to battle Darkseid, and the sequel would have ended with Darkseid leveling Earth, thus ushering in the Knightmare reality. From there, Justice League 3 would have followed the heroes making one last stand against Darkseid.
Again, it’s hard to say if Zack Snyder’s Justice League will lead to more Snyder-verse stories. Plus, even if something like Justice League 2 does move forward, who’s to say Snyder would direct it considering the non-DC work he has lined up? For now, one thing is certain about the Snyder Cut: it’ll be a lot longer than your average movie. In fact, it’ll initially be presented on HBO Max as a four-part miniseries. And while most of the footage will be what was shot during Justice League’s principal photography, Snyder was given millions of dollars to shoot approximately five minutes of extra material, with these new scenes including folks like Ezra Miller’s Flash, Amber Heard’s Mera, Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke and Jared Leto’s Joker.
Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to drop on HBO Max this March.