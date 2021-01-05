Kevin Smith Talks Justice League's Snyder Cut Ending And How It Sets Up Sequels

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

For years, fans of Zack Snyder and his DC Extended Universe contributions campaigned for the filmmaker’s definitive Justice League vision to be released to the public, as the theatrical version of the fifth DCEU movie was largely the product of major reshoots helmed by Joss Whedon. Last May, these fans’ wish was granted, and we’re now months away from Zack Snyder’s Justice League from hitting HBO Max. Furthermore, director and longtime comic book media fan Kevin Smith has heard that that the Snyder Cut paves the way for more stories to potentially be told in this DC Snyder-verse.