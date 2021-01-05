Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Gal Gadot Has TikTok Now And Most Of It's Cool Wonder Woman Content

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in WW84
Sign Up For HBO Max ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When an actor signs on to star in a major superhero film, it often becomes a lot more than simply playing a role. Robert Downey Jr. has certainly ascended into somewhat of a real-life Tony Stark since taking the first MCU film, and the DCEU’s Jason Momoa has used his platform as Aquaman to recently bring his trident to a child battling cancer. Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot has similarly become an icon and public figure, thanks to her comic book role. And now, she's finding a new way to connect with her fans through TikTok, and it’s wall-to-wall A+ Wonder Woman content.

Gal Gadot joined the social media platform in December and already has 1.4 million followers to her name. She's even added her own TikTok challenge for her fans to try, and the choice of background music is perfect. Check it:

@galgadot

Let's see if you can beat me! Duet with me in the toughest staring contest the world have ever seen ???? #Duet #Challenge

? original sound - Gal Gadot

After posting just a couple of hours ago today, over 150 people have already taken part in the Wonder Woman staring contest. It’s cute to see the video bring her indirectly together with fans. Here’s one fan's version of the challenge:

@dumbblonde04

#duet with @galgadot 8TH GRADE SAVANNAH IS FLOODING BACK TO LIFE. I LOVE THIS WOMAN???? #fyp #foryoupage #ProjectCar #ww1984 #galgadot #RareAesthetic

? original sound - Gal Gadot

Otherwise, there are tons of other Wonder Woman ties to Gal Gadot’s TikTok. While she was getting dolled up to pay tribute to ‘80s fashion with help from a masked hair and makeup team, the actress posted this cute dance video:

@galgadot

My first time dancing on Tiktok! #80sVibe #WW84

? Girls Just Wanna Have Fun - Cyndi Lauper

Perhaps her best entry to TikTok is a music video she and Kristen Wiig made on the set of Wonder Woman 1984 in between takes. The pair made up a catchy song about “Gal and Krissy having fun” while playing around on the Smithsonian set. They’re clearly gal pals, and we’re so happy this exists:

@galgadot

Gal and Krissy - the music Video ???? #KristenWiig #Ww84

? Gal and Krissy Having Fun - Gal Gadot

Diana and Barbara Minerva’s budding friendship in Wonder Woman 1984 was a huge highlight within the movie, and it’s great to see that the two actresses actually became great friends on the set of the sequel. We’d obviously love to see more of the fun hangouts between these two, but we know it ends in a big cat fight between them. Thankfully, Wonder Woman will be a trilogy, and the door isn’t closed when it comes to Cheetah’s return.

In addition, Gal Gadot has also taken some time on her TikTok to comment on fans' creativity on the site. One user posted an incredible version of Wonder Woman’s Golden Armor, and Gadot took to TikTok to share her love for all her hard work:

@galgadot

#???? ?? @tayamillerr Thank you Taya! ???? you did an amazing job! #Duet

? original sound - taya

There’s a huge community of Wonder Woman, fans and TikTok is giving Gal Gadot a chance to have some great virtual interactions with the fans. Wonder Woman 1984 is in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max this month, which you can sign up for now. Check out the entire upcoming DCEU lineup on CinemaBlend.

Up Next

How Gal Gadot Got Super Fit For Wonder Woman 1984
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

HBO Max's Locked Down Trailer Has Anne Hathaway And Chiwetel Ejiofor Planning A Heist During Quarantine news 5h HBO Max's Locked Down Trailer Has Anne Hathaway And Chiwetel Ejiofor Planning A Heist During Quarantine Adreon Patterson
That New Michael Keaton Batman Rumor Just Got Debunked news 6h That New Michael Keaton Batman Rumor Just Got Debunked Sean O'Connell
How Game Of Thrones' Absence Affected HBO's Ratings In 2020 television 7h How Game Of Thrones' Absence Affected HBO's Ratings In 2020 Nick Venable

Trending Movies

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Oct 7, 2022 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Rating TBD
Greenland Dec 18, 2020 Greenland 5
Candyman Aug 27, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
Promising Young Woman Dec 25, 2020 Promising Young Woman 10
Escape Room 2 TBD Escape Room 2 Rating TBD
Of Course, Netflix Is Kicking Off Its Top 10 List This Year With An Underrated Liam Neeson Movie TBD Of Course, Netflix Is Kicking Off Its Top 10 List This Year With An Underrated Liam Neeson Movie Rating TBD
The Dexter Revival Cast Its Big Villain With An A+ Actor TBD The Dexter Revival Cast Its Big Villain With An A+ Actor Rating TBD
The Owners Sep 4, 2020 The Owners Rating TBD
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Dec 16, 2016 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 9
Rogue Aug 28, 2020 Rogue Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information