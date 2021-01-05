Gal Gadot Has TikTok Now And Most Of It's Cool Wonder Woman Content

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When an actor signs on to star in a major superhero film, it often becomes a lot more than simply playing a role. Robert Downey Jr. has certainly ascended into somewhat of a real-life Tony Stark since taking the first MCU film, and the DCEU’s Jason Momoa has used his platform as Aquaman to recently bring his trident to a child battling cancer. Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot has similarly become an icon and public figure, thanks to her comic book role. And now, she's finding a new way to connect with her fans through TikTok, and it’s wall-to-wall A+ Wonder Woman content.