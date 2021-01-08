5 Marvel Movies That Could Be Directly Affected By WandaVision

WandaVision marks a massive step into the future for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it’s certainly true that the franchise has dabbled in small screen action before, with series both airing on ABC and streaming on Netflix and Hulu, now a new era has begun that will see the stories that play out episodically have a real impact on the blockbuster stories told in the films. And while we won’t have any specific information about that impact until the upcoming Disney+ show is actually airing and the theatrical releases start rolling again, there are some strong guesses to be made regarding which projects will ultimately be influenced.

Between the various plot elements that have been revealed and the characters that are set to appear, there are some educated guesses to be made about the lingering effects of WandaVision in Phase 4 and beyond of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and of all of the big titles that are set to come out in the next two years there are specifically five that stand out. Why? Well, let’s dig into it!