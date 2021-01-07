Alita 2: How Hulu Could Be The Key To Finally Getting The Sequel

Alita: Battle Angel Is Already Part Of The Disney+ Library Internationally

One of the concrete announcements at Disney’s Investor Day that pertained to Alita: Battle Angel was the fact that the film, along with other landmark titles from the Fox library, are actually available on a Disney streaming platform! Unfortunately, films like the Alien series, Deadpool and even Alita are all only available on Disney’s Hotstar platform, which operates on an international basis. Still, once the domestic streaming rights expire with the current rights holders, which happen to be the HBO family of networks, Alita: Battle Angel will have a clear path to head onto either Hulu or Disney+. When and if that happens, you can bet it’ll amp up fans of the franchise to flock to Disney’s streaming platforms, which will only drive interest in a follow-up even higher in demand.