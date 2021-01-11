What The Bombshell Cast Is Doing Next

Based on the explosive accounts of several former Fox News employees who exposed CEO Roger Ailes for rampant sexual harassment (as well as the toxic workplace that surrounded and emboldened him), Bombshell seemed destined to be one of December 2019's biggest releases — particularly as it featured one of the year's most high-profile acting ensembles.

An A-list cast that includes Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, and Allison Janney, the film from Emmy-winning director Jay Roach was predicted to be an awards contender from the moment it was first announced. Sure enough, it received three Oscar nominations, for Best Actress (Theron), Best Supporting Actress (Robbie), and Best Make-Up and Hairstyling, notably for the impressive transformations that turned Theron and Lithgow into Megyn Kelly and Ailes, respectively.

While the movie underperformed financially, Bombshell remains a sizable streaming hit, particularly for the impressive talent involved. Now that it has been a little over a year since the drama premiered in theaters, what is the high-profile Bombshell cast working on? Let's take a look and find out!