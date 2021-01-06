My Favorite Thing This Week Is TNT Airing A DC Movies Marathon Before The Premiere Of A Marvel Film

That is an even easier concern to discuss, as TNT is on the same home team as DC Comics thanks to being a part of the WarnerMedia family. Though that does introduce some additional questions, as TNT does have the rights to some of the films that connect to Captain Marvel, thanks to its recent premieres of both Ant-Man and The Wasp and Avengers: Endgame; as well as its retention of Avengers: Infinity War for the time being. But the coup de grace of bizarro thinking has to come from the fact that, as you'll see in the lineup below, this is how TNT is scheduling Captain Marvel’s big premiere day: