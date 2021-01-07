4 Men Arrested For Trying To Break Into Dr. Dre's House After He Was Hospitalized

Dr. Dre was born and raised in Los Angeles, California in the Compton area of the city. As told in 2015’s record-breaking and Oscar-nominated film Straight Outta Compton, the rap pioneer teamed up with Eazy-E, Ice Cube, the Arabian Prince, Yella, MC Ren and the D.O.C to form the N.W.A. in the ‘80s. Their 1988 album, which the film was named after, began a new genre in hip-hop known as ‘gangsta rap’ and became the center of controversy that lead to the FBI sending a warning letter to their record label about their song “Fuck tha Police.”