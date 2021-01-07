4 Men Arrested For Trying To Break Into Dr. Dre's House After He Was Hospitalized

Leave a Comment
Rapper legend, Straight Outta Compton producer and Training Day actor Dr. Dre was rushed to the hospital from his Los Angeles home on Monday after suffering a brain aneurysm. Following reports spreading of his hospitalization, four men attempted to break into his home in the Brentwood neighborhood on Tuesday night. The burglary was a failed attempt that ended with the cops arriving and the trespassers in custody.
Around 2 a.m, the morning after news had been reported about Dr. Dre’s condition, the group of men stepped onto the rapper’s property. Before they arrived at the main structure on his property, his security apparently spotted them, confronted the four men and called the police. Los Angeles law enforcement arrived at the scene and were involved in a “short chase” before the perpetrators were caught and arrested.
According to ABC 7, authorities initially believed that the burglars were targeting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ home nearby, but investigators have now determined that it was specifically aimed at the hospitalized star. Dr. Dre (born Andre Romelle Young) is still recovering at the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where medical professionals are determining the cause of his internal bleeding.
Following the news, Dr. Dre took to social media last night to assure his family, friends and fans that he is “doing great and getting excellent care” from his medical team. He updated the public that he will be “home soon” following his ICU stay:
Dr. Dre was born and raised in Los Angeles, California in the Compton area of the city. As told in 2015’s record-breaking and Oscar-nominated film Straight Outta Compton, the rap pioneer teamed up with Eazy-E, Ice Cube, the Arabian Prince, Yella, MC Ren and the D.O.C to form the N.W.A. in the ‘80s. Their 1988 album, which the film was named after, began a new genre in hip-hop known as ‘gangsta rap’ and became the center of controversy that lead to the FBI sending a warning letter to their record label about their song “Fuck tha Police.”
Dr. Dre has since made his own notable strides in the music industry, teaming up with Snoop Dogg early in his career, as well as introducing G-funk or gangsta funk. He’s said to be the ‘father of G-funk.’ Dr. Dre started his own record label and notably signed Eminem and 50 Cent. He has continued to be a major producer in the hip-hop industry and won six Grammys.
Dr. Dre has six children and is currently in the middle of divorce proceedings with his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young. We’ll keep you updated with Dr. Dre’s hospitalization, along with continuing to provide movie and television news. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest.