Why Coming 2 America Is Rated PG-13

Coming 2 America has become one of 2021’s most anticipated films. Many fans have been clamoring to see the sequel to the 1988 classic, but young audiences might not be able to see the film when it’s released. The film’s Motion Picture Association rating seemed to signal that view. With that said, Coming 2 America received a PG-13 rating for specific reasons.
Coming 2 America was given a rating of PG-13 by the MPA for crude and sexual content, language and drug content. As clear by the film’s trailer, the film isn’t meant for children under a certain age. But compared to the original Coming to America, the sequel’s rating seems to point to a tamer film. The 1998 original film was rated R for adult activity, harsh language and nudity. An R rating in 1988 was different compared to the R-rated films of today.
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall returned as Prince Akeem and his close confidant Semmi, respectively. Just like the original film, both actors are even playing many beloved characters like Randy Watson and the barbers from Queens. In the sequel, Prince Akeem must find his long-lost son (played by Jermaine Fowler) in Queens, New York, where much of the original film took place.
The sequel reunited many cast members from the 1988 film. It has the return of Shari Headley as Akeem's wife Lisa, John Amos as Cleo McDowell, Louie Anderson as Maurice, Vanessa Bell Calloway as Imani Izzi, Paul Bates as Oha, and James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer. Along with the original cast and Fowler, newcomers to the franchise included KiKi Layne as Akeem and Shari’s daughter Meeka and Leslie Jones as Lavelle’s mother along with Tracy Morgan and Wesley Snipes.
The film was directed by Craig Brewer based on a screenplay by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield. Unlike the original film, Murphy served as executive producer on Coming 2 America.
After Coming 2 America, Murphy will star in a fourth installment of the Beverly Hill Cops franchise for Netflix. The sequel was expected to start filming after Coming 2 America, but the Hollywood shutdown put the production on pause. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are attached to the film with the script still being crafted.
The two sequels have marked Murphy’s return to more broad comedies after starring in more serious fare in recent years. He received acclaim for his role in Mr. Church in 2016. During the 2020 award season, he received critical acclaim and multiple award nominations for his role as actor and comedian Rudy Ray Moore in the biopic Dolemite Is My Name.
If you can’t wait for Coming 2 America, you can watch the trailer. Coming 2 America will be released on Amazon Prime on Mar. 5.