Why Coming 2 America Is Rated PG-13

Coming 2 America was given a rating of PG-13 by the MPA for crude and sexual content, language and drug content. As clear by the film’s trailer, the film isn’t meant for children under a certain age. But compared to the original Coming to America, the sequel’s rating seems to point to a tamer film. The 1998 original film was rated R for adult activity, harsh language and nudity. An R rating in 1988 was different compared to the R-rated films of today.