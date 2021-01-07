Yellow Rose Director Opens Up About The Controversy Sparked By The Film

I think the biggest surprise for me when we released the film was there's been some controversy on the way I portrayed the white characters in the film, to be quite honest. Some people were like, ‘Oh, why are you being so sympathetic? Why are all the white people so sympathetic? And it just sort of, to me, that's a sad thing as well, on the other side when, if you show a sympathetic white character, when you get criticized for it, you know, and that's sad to me because, you know - of course, people can have their opinions. There's been some talk about white savior, when really what I wanted to show was what we don't see as much. And that's the compassion of Americans. I do think it's out there despite the horrible things that are going on with Black Lives Matter, and even the treatment of immigrants. In my experience, there were a lot of allies, and I think that's important to show as well. That was a choice. And I knew I was going to have controversy over it and we have, but I stand by it. I stand very firmly behind it.