Was Wonder Woman 1984 A Success For HBO Max? Here's Why The Numbers Are Complicated

So taking all this information into consideration, it certainly sounds like Wonder Woman 1984 did gangbusters on HBO Max. However, that’s just on the surface. Again. there are no concrete numbers to work off of, which isn’t surprising given how closely guarded streaming services keep that information. But even ignoring that, it’s hard to say if Wonder Woman 1984 can keep this momentum going. It’s possible this will go down more as a short-term victory rather than a long-term win, especially when it comes to quantifying if streaming services will indeed upset the traditional theatrical release model as a result of these strange times. Plus, who knows just how many of those people who subscribed to HBO Max to watch Wonder Woman 1984 will stick around.