How Amber Heard's Team Responded After Claims Rolled Around She Hadn't Donated Her Johnny Depp Divorce Settlement

In the decision against Depp, the judge included a statement that he did not find Amber Heard to have financial motives in her claims against Depp, and as evidence the judge sighted the fact that Heard, who was awarded $7 million as part of a divorce settlement, had donated the money to charity. Johnny Depp's legal team now says that's not the case, and they plan to use that in appealing the verdict. Now, is a statement sent to E!, Amber Heard's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft has confirmed that Heard has yet to donate the full amount, but says the Aquaman actress has donated a large sum, and still plans to donate the rest, which she would have done already if she wasn't busy fighting court cases. According to Bredehoft...