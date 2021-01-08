How Amber Heard's Team Responded After Claims Rolled Around She Hadn't Donated Her Johnny Depp Divorce Settlement

Leave a Comment
The marriage of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp may be over but the relationship between the two may never be truly done. The pair are involved in a number of legal disputes, and even the one lawsuit that had reached a verdict, a libel case against The Sun brought by Johnny Depp, is not yet over. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has promised to appeal, and now it appears part of that appeal will be based on the claim that Heard has yet to donate her divorce settlement to charity, as she had promised to do.
In the decision against Depp, the judge included a statement that he did not find Amber Heard to have financial motives in her claims against Depp, and as evidence the judge sighted the fact that Heard, who was awarded $7 million as part of a divorce settlement, had donated the money to charity. Johnny Depp's legal team now says that's not the case, and they plan to use that in appealing the verdict. Now, is a statement sent to E!, Amber Heard's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft has confirmed that Heard has yet to donate the full amount, but says the Aquaman actress has donated a large sum, and still plans to donate the rest, which she would have done already if she wasn't busy fighting court cases. According to Bredehoft...
Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and intends to continue to contribute and eventually fulfill her pledge. However, Amber has been delayed in that goal because Mr. Depp filed a lawsuit against her, and consequently, she has been forced to spend millions of dollars defending Mr. Depp's false accusations against her.
Seven figures in donations is certainly no small amount. Having said that, there's a lot of ground between $1 million and $7 million, and it's unclear exactly where Amber Heard is in her pledge. Having said that, the lawyers point, that the actress has a lot of potentially unexpected personal costs when it comes to legal fees dealing with more than one lawsuit, is certainly a valid one. If she wasn't having to pay for that, she'd have less of a reason for not donating the full amount.
Even though it's apparently true that Amber Heard has not donated the full $7 million yet, it remains to be seen if that fact alone will sway a court when it comes to Amber Heard's truthfulness. The libel suit was over the use of the term "wife-beater," used in the pages of The Sun to describe Johnny Depp in a story a couple years ago. The judge found Amber Heard's claims to be credible, and found in favor of the paper. So, if Depp's legal team is able to cast doubt on her truthfulness, that could potentially get this appeal to move forward.