Following FKA Twigs Lawsuit, Shia LaBeouf’s Partner Margaret Qualley No Longer Standing By Him

The allegations FKA Twigs made against Shia LaBeouf are quite serious, so their ongoing legal battle is sure to make more headlines as its handled in court. The actual lawsuit against LaBeouf is for battery, but the recording artist also made a variety of other serious allegations. For his part LaBeouf responded to the allegations, and apologized for any hurt he caused his ex-girlfriend. But the situation is ongoing, although he'll seemingly have to go on without the support of his most recent partner Margaret Qualley.