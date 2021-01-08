Following FKA Twigs Lawsuit, Shia LaBeouf’s Partner Margaret Qualley No Longer Standing By Him

Leave a Comment
Actor Shia LaBeouf has spent the majority of his life in the public eye, starting with being a child actor in Disney's Even Stevens. Since then LaBeouf has had an impressive film career with work on blockbusters and small indie projects alike. But the actor has also made headlines for a variety of controversies over the years, most recently due to a lawsuit and allegations of abuse made by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. And now it seems that his current partner actress Margaret Qualley may no longer be standing by him.
Last month Shia LaBeouf's ex FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against the actor, citing a number of abusive incidents as well as allegations about animal abuse. A number of other public figures came out against LaBeouf in the coming days, including singer Sia and the director of his movie Honey Boy. And now the latest reports indicate that Magaret Qualley might be breaking up with him in the midst of the ongoing legal situation.
These reports come to us from People, which cites an unnamed source close to Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley. Said source claims that the former couple broke up last weekend, although there hasn't been any official confirmation from either party's team. Furthermore another anonymous person claims that Qualley was actively trying to distance herself from LaBeouf as a result of his ongoing legal battle and controversy.
Despite this supposed breakup, Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley were photographed together just days ago. They were seen holding hands in late December, so news of their split is actually quite surprising. But considering just how much negative attention LaBeouf has been getting over the past few weeks, it would make sense of the 26 year-old actress decided to dodge any potential backlash that could have come from that romantic relationship.
As previously mentioned, Margaret Qualley is an actress in her own right. She was given a big platform thanks to her main role in HBO's The Leftovers, while also appearing on the small screen in Fosse/Verdon. But perhaps Qualley's most notable credit was playing barefoot Manson family member Pussycat in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
The allegations FKA Twigs made against Shia LaBeouf are quite serious, so their ongoing legal battle is sure to make more headlines as its handled in court. The actual lawsuit against LaBeouf is for battery, but the recording artist also made a variety of other serious allegations. For his part LaBeouf responded to the allegations, and apologized for any hurt he caused his ex-girlfriend. But the situation is ongoing, although he'll seemingly have to go on without the support of his most recent partner Margaret Qualley.
