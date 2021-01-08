Why James Bond Needs A New No Time To Die Trailer

2021 Could Use Some Fresh Bond Action To Kick Off The Year

We’re not too far into 2021, and if there’s a proper way to celebrate a brand new calendar of action, it’d be some further looks into No Time To Die’s plans to blow us away at the movies. Naturally, no one should be asking for any spoiler-worthy material, as this is definitely a picture that people are ready to wait to see in a theater near them. That said, seeing as there’s been little moments of new content released in social media spots, such as the first footage of Jeffrey Wright’s Felix Leiter accompanied by Billy Magnussen’s Ash, there’s clearly room for another peek at the present 2021 is planning to receive from her majesty’s secret service.