5 Marvel Characters Alicia Silverstone Would Be Perfect To Play

We have learned plenty from more recent Marvel movies and DC Comics adaptations, but, in my opinion, the biggest lesson has been that giving actors a second (or third) chance at a comic book role really can pay off. For example, Ryan Reynolds’ correction of Deadpool after the ill-fated Green Lantern, Chris Evans’ perfect Captain America after his Human Torch was meh and The Losers lost, and Ben Affleck bouncing back from the divisive Daredevil as a kick-ass Batman. Speaking of movies starring the Caped Crusader, is it too late to give Alicia Silverstone a second shot? As if!
The 44-year-old Clueless star recently opened up about how her experience playing Batgirl in 1997 was tainted by much more than just Batman & Robin’s poor critical reception and disappointing box office returns. In fact, I would not blame Alicia Silverstone if she never again starred as another comic book character, unless we count voicing Queen Marlena in the upcoming animated miniseries Masters of the Universe: Revelation for Netflix as a second such role.
Perhaps the real problem is that the actress has not yet been given the right comic book character to bring to live action, and her true destiny lies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That being said, I may just have the perfect solution in one of the following five Marvelous ladies whom Alicia Silverstone seems, to me, like an ideal candidate for, starting with one that would lead to a totally awesome reunion.
Ruth Lang
One thing about Scott Lang (the current holder of the Ant-Man moniker) that more casual Marvel fans may not know is that he has a sister named Ruth. Granted, the woman (who most notably took care of her niece, Cassie Lang, while Scott was held at the Ryker’s Island maximum security prison) only made a couple of appearances in the comics, but I see a great opportunity in bringing her into the MCU and especially with Alicia Silverstone.
That opportunity, in particular, lies in the fact that she would be once again playing the sibling of Paul Rudd. The Ant-Man actor made his big screen debut as Cher Horowitz’s step-brother turned love interest, Josh, in 1995’s Clueless. Even if it means squeezing Alicia Silverstone in for a brief cameo, this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for a hilarious onscreen reunion that needs to happen.
Shocket Raccoon
Actually, Paul Rudd is not the only MCU actor whom Alicia Silverstone previously worked with. On her short-lived NBC dramedy Miss Match, her divorce attorney/matchmaker character shared a brief love connection with a younger Bradley Cooper, as the friend of her client’s ex-fiancé. This gives me an interesting idea.
Another character whom less devoted Marvel fans may not know about is Shocket Raccoon, whom you would be correct in assuming is a female clone of Rocket Raccoon (if that is what you assumed), created by the Colllector, whom Benicio del Toro played in Guardians of the Galaxy. Yet, like James Gunn reimagined the origin for Bradley Cooper's Rocket, I think rewriting Shocket as his fellow gun-totin', tough-talkin' love interest (perfected by Alicia Silverstone's voice) would be something very fun to include with the upcoming third volume of the Guardians films.
Moondragon
I do have another idea for a Guardians of the Galaxy-related character whom Alicia SIlverstone might be a good fit for: Moondragon, who was taught the ways of the Titan before later joining cosmic heroes. However, incorporating this bald, telekinetic badass would, once again, require a few creative liberties considering how, in the MCU continuity, Drax the Destroyer's daughter is dead.
As the story in the comics goes, before he became Drax, the earthly Arthur Douglas was murdered by Thanos, at which point his young daughter Heather was taken by the purple guy's father, Mentor, to Titan where she learned to activate her psychic abilities and studied hand-to-hand combat. I think James Gunn could, instead, bring Moondragon in as, say, Star Lord's old ravager rival or something and let Alicia Silverstone take it from there by reigniting the same ass-kicking, technically intelligent persona she brought to Batgirl... but better.
Abigail Brand
On the other hand, there is another ass-kicking Marvel heroine I think I would be even more excited to see Alicia Silverstone portray named Abigail Brand - a half-alien, half-mutant who was once an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Not only would she be able to fit easily in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there are clues that heavily suggest that her introduction into the continuity will come soon enough.
It was recently announced that Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Ben Mendehlson's Talos will be the central protagonists of a series inspired by the Secret Invasion comic book storyline, of which the extra-terrestrial defense organization S.W.O.R.D. (also already teased in WandaVision promos) plays a large role. The director of this agency is none other than the green-haired Abigail Brand, who apparently earned her rank at 28 in the comics. However, I could see an older iteration of the character being more believable, and Alicia Silverstone nailing the tough-as-nails portrayal required.
Black Cat
Speaking of long-awaited MCU debuts, there have actually been several characters whose introduction has been teased lately, and under very intriguing circumstances. Namely, Alfred Molina's portrayal of Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 and Jamie Foxx's Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 are reportedly slated to appear in Tom Holland's upcoming Spider-Man sequel, along with said villains' respective Peter Parkers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
Now, despite never receiving the chance to become her alter ego Black Cat, Felicia Hardy did appear in Garfield's universe (played by Felicity Jones), but never in Maguire's movies. Therefore, if this live-action Spider-Verse story indeed proves to be true and there is room to include the thieving femme fatale, make her the previously unseen Black Cat of the Sam Raimi trilogy, cast the still gorgeous as ever Alicia Silverstone, and watch the irresistible romantic head games begins.
What do you think? Would playing the live action debut of Black Cat be the ultimate way for Alicia Silverstone to redeem her ill-fated Batgirl portrayal, or do you think the cast of this upcoming Spider-Man sequel is a little overstuffed already? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check back for additional information and updates on the '90 nostalgia queen, as well as even more hypothetical comic book casting sessions, here on CinemaBlend.