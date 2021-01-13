5 Marvel Characters Alicia Silverstone Would Be Perfect To Play

The 44-year-old Clueless star recently opened up about how her experience playing Batgirl in 1997 was tainted by much more than just Batman & Robin’s poor critical reception and disappointing box office returns. In fact, I would not blame Alicia Silverstone if she never again starred as another comic book character, unless we count voicing Queen Marlena in the upcoming animated miniseries Masters of the Universe: Revelation for Netflix as a second such role.

Perhaps the real problem is that the actress has not yet been given the right comic book character to bring to live action, and her true destiny lies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That being said, I may just have the perfect solution in one of the following five Marvelous ladies whom Alicia Silverstone seems, to me, like an ideal candidate for, starting with one that would lead to a totally awesome reunion.