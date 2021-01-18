10 Major Hollywood Actors Who Played Multiple Comic Book Characters, Including Ben Affleck and Chris Evans

Chris Evans (Captain America - Avengers, Johnny Storm - The Fantastic Four)

Chris Evans is like the Renaissance Man of comic book movies. He’s most known for his tenure as Captain America, where he played “the first Avenger” several times, but he’s also been, ahem, Johnny Storm in The Fantastic Four movies, Lucas Lee from Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, the voice of Casey Jones in the 2007 TMNT movie, Jake Jensen in The Losers, and Curtis Everett in Snowpiercer.

But, I want to focus on Johnny Storm, since he’s one of the most famous characters in the Marvel Universe. Chris Evans was pretty much perfect as the cocky Human Torch, so it surprised me that he would take on somebody much more serious like Captain America. He played both rolls so well, though, that I gained a lot of respect for him as an actor, and have been following his career ever since.