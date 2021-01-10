Bond 26? How Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page Responded After Fans Couldn’t Get Enough Of Him As 007

Since Bridgerton's release on Christmas day, the series has dominated Netflix’s top 10 list and, as of this writing, it even ranks at number one. The popularity of the British period drama may in part be due to its connection to Shonda Rhimes, the producer behind long-running medical series Grey’s Anatomy. However, the picture-perfect casting of the central couple and their steamy exchanges seem to have had a lot to do with the show’s virility as well. Regé-Jean Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings and half of the passionate lead couple, has seen some of the momentum of Bridgerton carry into his own career. Many have even pegged Page as the perfect candidate for the next James Bond. And not only Page heard about this, but he also has his own opinions on the matter.