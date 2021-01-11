Epic Star Wars Fan Art Combines Kylo Ren And The Mandalorian’s Timeline, And I'm Geeking Out

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian.
It's still hard to believe it, but the Skywalker Saga completed nearly a year ago. J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wrapped up not only the sequel trilogy, but the nine-film story that started when A New Hope changed the film world forever. The galaxy far, far away continues to grow thanks projects like The Mandalorian on Disney+, and some fan art has combined Adam Driver's Kylo Ren with that story's timeline.
Season 2 of The Mandalorian recently ended, and the story of the acclaimed series became much more connected to the greater Star Wars franchise, including the animated shows. But the final brought the biggest twist yet, as Luke Skywalker rescued the crew and he took Grogu to his new Jedi Temple. Fans of the films were worried about Baby Yoda's fate since Kylo eventually destroys said Temple, possibly murdering the little guy in the process. While we're left to wait and theorize about this, we can imagine Ben Solo with Grogu thanks to an awesome bit of fan art. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? While it's unclear if Kylo Ren is protecting Grogu or throwing him out like the garbage, Star Wars fans will no doubt be delighted to see these two iconic characters paired. Let's just hope that Baby Yoda ends up being moved back with Mando at the time when Ben Solo is known to massacre a number of Luke's padawans.
The above piece of fan art comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Aitesam Farooq. Their art page spdrmnkyxxiii has amassed a whopping 150k followers, thanks to the epic digital renderings of popular franchises. These images help to make fan theories into a reality, at least until major studios give an indication as to whether or not they come to fruition.
The entire Star Wars franchise is currently available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Kylo Ren was one of the main characters of Star Wars' sequel trilogy, with the question of his morality serving as one of the primary narrative threads connecting each movie. The Last Jedi revealed more about his backstory with Luke Skywalker, revealing that he turned to the Dark Side and destroyed the Jedi temple because his mentor/uncle was about to strike him down.
Not much is known about Luke's temple, and we never actually got to see Ben Solo kill his fellow padawans on the big screen. So the overall timeline that potentially connects Kylo Ren with The Mandalorian's Grogu is unclear. But it would definitely be a major twist if Baby Yoda was there that fateful night, especially if an excuse to reunite him with Mando.
We'll just have to wait and see how this all shakes out as Star Wars continues to grow both on Disney+ and movies like Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.