Ranking Mahershala Ali's Best Roles So Far

10. Alita: Battle Angel (Vector)

Alita: Battle Angel is Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron’s cyberpunk film about a cyborg who is revived and tries, while facing an array of different foes, to find her identity, Mahershala Ali plays Vector, one of Alita (Rosa Salazar)’s biggest enemies. However, he’s just a puppet in Nova’s plan. At times, Nova takes control of Vector’s body to speak to people directly. So not only does Ali have to play Vector, but he has to play Nova in Vector’s body.

One of Ali’s strengths as an actor is that he never (or rarely) plays 2D characters. Even his bad guys show signs of humanity. The scene when Dr. Chiren (Jennifer Connelly) makes a decision to turn her back on Nova and Vector really stands out because we see a hint of vulnerability in Vector that shows he’s not all schemes and lies. I think this performance needs to be included because sometimes action movie villains are hollow and wooden, but we get a little more than that with Vector.