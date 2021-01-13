The Most Underrated Ride At Disney World May Be Close To Reopening And I’m Pumped

Why PeopleMover has been closed so long remains a bit of a mystery. The slow moving tour that crisscrosses its way through the other rides at Tomorrowland was shut down like everything else at the beginning of the pandemic in March. When everything reopened in July, it was not one of the rides that came back. I suspect it may have been due to its line queue being so close to Astro Orbiter’s and to a lesser extent, Buzz Lightyear’s. Disney has definitely been trying to space things out more, but we haven’t gotten an official announcement. It’s possible it just needed some maintenance and now was the ideal time to do it.