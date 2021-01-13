Regina King On History ‘Repeating Itself’ For One Night In Miami

Unfortunately in our history, American history, things just keep repeating themselves. And not really the things that we want to repeat themselves. So we felt like no matter when this film came out, it was going to be timely. But we couldn’t have predicted that this would be - no one could’ve predicted that we would have the year that we had. We wanted to get this film out right before the elections, but we weren’t able to do that and it turns out that, when you talk about just these past few months… last week made it clear that yeah, we were right from the beginning. It would’ve been timely no matter when it came out. I think it’ll make an equally strong, if not stronger, impact now than it may have made if we were able to release in October.