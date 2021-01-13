Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Shows A Wild Crossover, And Now I’ve Got FOMO

Giant-Man tossing Hulk would be enough to wreak havoc on the battlefield, but at the speed that Hulk would then toss Spider-Man, Peter Parker might as well be a bullet. Alas, this take on the Fastball Special just didn’t make the final cut of Avengers: Endgame. Since all three of these heroes are still running around the MCU, perhaps there’s a chance this action scene could be realized in the future. That said, with so many heroes in this franchise boasting super strength, there are a lot of Fastball Specials combos that could be pulled off in the coming years, should the MCU filmmakers decide that’s worth the effort.