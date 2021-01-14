Noah Centineo Recalls All The Boys Fans Tracking His Flight And Following Him Home

The story does give us a peek into just how massive To All The Boys became right away. Being stalked and followed isn’t something one imagines will happen when signing up for a coming-of-age role, but it's a rare anomaly that Noah Centineo has been blessed and cursed with. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has become one of the most celebrated rom-coms of the decade, and it will come to an end next month with Always and Forever. The Netflix trailer just dropped: