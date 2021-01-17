10 Movies To Watch On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

All The Way

I actually saw All The Way, which stars Bryan Cranston as Lyndon B. Johnson, on Broadway, and it blew my mind. The story concerns a pivotal period in American history when Johnson becomes the acting President after JFK’s assassination. It’s also about how he balances his future as President, while also fighting to pass the Civil Rights Act against his own Democratic Party. Anthony Mackie also stars as Martin Luther King Jr., and Melissa Leo stars as Johnson’s wife, Lady Bird.

All The Way presents an interesting counterpoint to Selma. In All The Way, we see an impatient MLK who doesn’t think Johnson is doing enough. Inversely, in Selma, we see a tireless MLK and a lax Johnson in Tom Wilkinson. I’m really not sure which portrayal is accurate, but maybe watch both movies and decide for yourself.

