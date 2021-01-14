Gwyneth Paltrow Drops F-Bomb While Revealing The Only Way She’d (Probably) Act Again

Of course, Marvel fans will likely hold out hope that Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts once again returns to the MCU sometime in the future. While Iron Man 3 marked her last major role, she's since had minor appearances in a number of Phase Three projects and even suited up as Rescue to fight Thanos. We'll just have to wait and see what comes next for the massive franchise. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.