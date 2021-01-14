Comments

Gwyneth Paltrow Drops F-Bomb While Revealing The Only Way She’d (Probably) Act Again

Gwyneth Paltrow in The Politician

Actress and business mogul Gwyneth Paltrow has had a long and unique career in front of the camera. She won her Oscar for Shakespeare in Love, and has appeared in both Marvel blockbusters and countless small indie projects. But she's also shifted much of her time and focus on her lifestyle brand Goop, resulting in far fewer new credits on Paltrow's IMDB. Paltrow recently spoke about what it takes to get her acting, and dropped an F-bomb in the process.

Gwyneth Paltrow's transition from A-list actress to lifestyle guru has been steadily happening for years now, as Goop has gotten more and more successful. But she's still been convinced to return to acting like finishing Pepper Potts' story in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Paltrow recently spoke to the legendary Naomi Campbell about her career, revealing the hilarious reason that often gets her acting: her husband Brad Falchuk. When asked about the roles that might be coming in the future, Paltrow said:

I said 'I have to be fucking' the writer!' 'But that's sort of it if my husband writes something and he wants me to do it then I'll do it. You know I can never say never and there are a few -- I would like to go back onstage one day. I really loved doing theater.

Well, that was honest. It looks like Gwyneth Paltrow isn't saying never to returning to acting full-time. But she's most recently been seen in projects created and written by her husband Brad Falchuk. Although the Oscar winner did admit she'd like to return to live-action theater sometime in the future.

Gwyneth Paltrow's comments on Naomi Campbell's YouTube certainly rings true if you look back at her most recent acting roles. Aside from reprising her signature character Pepper Potts in various Marvel movies, she hasn't spent a ton of time on film sets. Her biggest role currently is on Netflix's series The Politician, which was (you guessed it) created and written by Brad Falchuk. She also previously appeared in a number of Glee episodes throughout its years on the air.

Later in her same conversation with Naomi Campbell, Gwyneth Paltrow went on to further explain her complicated feelings about acting. After all, she was a movie star for many years before stepping away from the industry. As the 48 year-old celeb went on to say,

I also started doing it so young that I just started and kept going and kept going. I went for a long time before I even asked myself, ‘Do I like this job? Am I comfortable doing this? Do I want to be an actor?’ It took me a while to even want to ask myself that question. [When I did] it was no!

Touche. It looks like Gwyneth Paltrow has really thought about what her career meant, and how she'd like to spend her time. And while she'll still take the occasional acting job, she's moreso invested in her work away from the camera. Goop continues to grow, and she maintains a role in The Politician.

Of course, Marvel fans will likely hold out hope that Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts once again returns to the MCU sometime in the future. While Iron Man 3 marked her last major role, she's since had minor appearances in a number of Phase Three projects and even suited up as Rescue to fight Thanos. We'll just have to wait and see what comes next for the massive franchise. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Sebastian Stan Wasn't Trying To Make Gwyneth Paltrow Feel Like Crap For Not Remembering Him On Marvel Movies
