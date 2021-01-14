Armie Hammer Quits JLO And Ryan Reynolds Film, Says Rumors About Leaked Messages Are 'Bull'

Despite his exit from Shotgun Wedding, Armie Hammer still has some projects in the work. He will appear next in Crisis with Gary Oldman and Evangeline Lily, and Death on the Nile with Gal Gadot and Letitia Wright. The actor is also set to appear in the sequel to Call Me by Your Name with Timothée Chalamet and Next Goal Wins with Michael Fassbender and Elizabeth Moss. Hammer is also expected to jump to television with the Paramount+ series The Offer.