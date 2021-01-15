Star Wars Books Reveals New Way Lightsabers Are Used

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There are successful film franchises, and then there's Star Wars. George Lucas' colorful world has enthralled audiences for decades, and Lucasfilm is showing no signs of slowing down following The Rise of Skywalker. The Jedi have a ton of iconography throughout the beloved property, especially the badass lightsabers. And a new book has revealed more about how Jedi connect to The Force through their ancient weapons.