Star Wars Books Reveals New Way Lightsabers Are Used

There are successful film franchises, and then there's Star Wars. George Lucas' colorful world has enthralled audiences for decades, and Lucasfilm is showing no signs of slowing down following The Rise of Skywalker. The Jedi have a ton of iconography throughout the beloved property, especially the badass lightsabers. And a new book has revealed more about how Jedi connect to The Force through their ancient weapons.
Lightsaber duels are some of the most badass sequences in the Star Wars franchise, and they've managed to be included consistently throughout the timeline and on various film projects. A new book Light of the Jedi was recently released, and showed how essential lightsabers are for Force Sensitive individuals trying to tap into that ancient energy. One excerpt reads,
The weapon began to rotate, slowly, like the blade of a windmill. It made a sound as it moved through the air, a low, droning hum. Avar breathed - in, out - and the blade slowly sped up. The tone of its passage through the air changed, no longer a low drone but a higher pitch, a lovely round note. The lightsaber moved faster, its blade now too fast to see; a green circle of light with a shining metallic center. It was beautiful, but Avar closed her eyes. She did not need to see. She needed to hear. Her lightsaber was not just a weapon. Here, now... it was an instrument.
Mind blown. More about the Jedi's ancient ways of The Force are being revealed with each new installment of the Star Wars franchise. So it should come to no surprise that this might happen in the new novels set in the High Republic. Does anyone else want to go out and buy a lightsaber now?
The above excerpt from Light of the Jedi has the potential to bring new context for various scenes throughout Star Wars. We've seen how instantly Force Sensitive individuals have responded to holding a lightsaber, including the likes of Rey and Luke. And it appears that's because they're more than weapons, they can also serve as tethers to The Force and even a cosmic musical instrument.
The narrator in the above piece of Light of the Jedi is a Jedi Master named Avar Kriss. While the character has yet to appear in live-action, she's had roles in comics and novels. What's more, Luke' story even managed to connect with Avar, so we'll just have to see if she where she pops up next.
There are a number of exciting Star Wars projects on the way, many of which will end up on Disney+. Season 2 of The Mandalorian just wrapped up, revealing the upcoming Boba Fett series. There's also the previously announced shows following Obi-Wan and Cassian Andor. And on the big screen, Taika Waititi will develop a movie and Patty Jenkins is hard at work on Rogue Squadron.
The Star Wars franchise thus far is currently streaming on Disney+, which is also the home of the live-action shows.