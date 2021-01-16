Why The Mortal Kombat Reboot Is ‘Definitely Not’ Going To Be Rated PG-13, According To The Director

A Mortal Kombat reboot has been consistently teased repeatedly but, now, the reboot feels even more like reality. This past week saw the first images from the film get dropped, leading to tremendous fanfare online. From what we've seen and based on what's been said, it seems the movie will improve on the 1995 film and veer a lot closer to the source material that made the original video game so iconic. One of the biggest criticisms the original film faced when it was released was its PG-13 rating, which didn't allow it to be as gritty as the classic video games. Now, director Simon Quoid has explained why the Mortal Kombat reboot is definitely not rated PG-13.