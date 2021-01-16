After Anne Hathaway Shares Feelings About Her First Name, Her Wax Figure Is Getting An Update

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Ever since Anne Hathaway broke out as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries 20 years ago, we’ve been calling her "Anne" but, apparently, that’s not what the actress prefers. It is her real and actual name, but it’s a little too formal for the 38-year-old actress, who recently admitted that she dislikes the name everyone calls her by.