Why Captain Marvel 2’s Brie Larson Is ‘Excited’ To Be Working With The Film’s Director

The late 2010s was a banner era for superhero films centered on iconic female figures. The release of two films – Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman – were “glass ceiling-shattering” moments. Captain Marvel was the first female-led Marvel Cinematic Universe film and, due to its success, Marvel Studios has officially working on Captain Marvel 2. As franchise star Brie Larson prepares for the film, she explained why she’s excited about the film’s director, Nia DaCosta.
Brie Larson is relieved to finally be able to talk about Captain Marvel 2 and provide fans with updates as she preps for the MCU sequel. While she can't say too much at this point, she did recently chat about it on A Little Late with Lily Singh. During the conversation, talk turned to the history-making addition of Candyman director Nia DaCosta, and Brie Larson couldn’t help but gush over the director's vision for the superhero movie:
It's amazing, and I'm so excited that it's announced, and I can talk about it. Nia is amazing, and she got the job because she is the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her. She has confidence. It's a big deal to step into like, this thing, the Marvel universe, it’s this huge thing! And to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'
Brie Larson’s excitement over Nia DaCosta’s addition spoke more to the director’s enthusiasm for Captain Marvel 2 as well as her vision as a filmmaker. DaCosta made history by becoming the first Black woman and the youngest director to helm a Marvel Studios film.
Despite already being an Oscar winner, Brie Larson gained even more recognition for playing the titular role in Captain Marvel . After opening in 2019, the movie went on to become the first female-led superhero film to cross the $1 billion mark. Captain Marvel 2 will actually mark the third time Larson will have played the character, as she reprised the role in the hugely successful Avengers: Endgame.
As anticipation grows for Captain Marvel 2, the film has a lot going for it. Besides the return of Brie Larson and Nia DaCosta taking over as director, Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani will reprise her role in the sequel along with Teyonah Parris, who plays a grown-up Monica Rambeau in Disney+’s WandaVision. It is unknown if No Time to Die’s Lashana Lynch will reprise her role as Monica's mother, Maria. The film is also being written by WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell.
Along with Captain Marvel 2, Brie Larson currently has a few projects in the works. She will star in and produce a biopic on the first presidential candidate, Victoria Woodhull, which is being produced by Amazon Studios, and she'll also star in the Netflix film Lady Business. As of this writing, neither film has a release date.
If you want to see Brie Larson in action before Captain Marvel 2 arrives, you can check out Captain Marvel on Disney+, and the sequel is set to arrive on November 11, 2022.