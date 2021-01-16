Why Captain Marvel 2’s Brie Larson Is ‘Excited’ To Be Working With The Film’s Director

It's amazing, and I'm so excited that it's announced, and I can talk about it. Nia is amazing, and she got the job because she is the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her. She has confidence. It's a big deal to step into like, this thing, the Marvel universe, it’s this huge thing! And to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'