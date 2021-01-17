Universal Studios Throws Some Serious Shade At Disneyland Over The Canceling Of Annual Passes

Last year, there was some speculation that Disneyland might be putting an end to the popular Annual Pass program. Last week, the company made it official -- and even though some saw it coming, the reaction was still pronounced. Many passholders and even casual observers weighed in on Disneyland’s controversial move on social media. And as it seems, so did one of Disneyland’s biggest competitors, Universal Studios Hollywood, with a not-so-subtle shoutout to their own fans. Check out their tweet below: