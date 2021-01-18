Comments

Leave a Comment

news

New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Image Has Someone Else In The Classic Ghostbusters Outfits

Paul Rudd in Ghostbusters

There have been so many movies affected by the release-date shift of 2020, every once in a while I am reminded of a film and it makes me go, “Oh yeah, I’m excited to see that and I totally forgot it was supposed to come out months ago.” Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife falls into that category. Originally due to drop in the Summer of 2020, the sequel now eyeballs a June 11, 2021 release, and as such, is ramping up promotion. Empire shared this latest image of the younger members of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife cast, and their costumes really caught my eye:

Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard are sitting in Ecto-1 in this new image, and they are wearing the signature Ghostbusters jumpsuits. Now, are they just playing dress up, because Grace's character found equipment that once belonged to her later grandfather, Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis)? Or are the kids inheriting the “family” business, and getting ready to bust some ghosts?

Think back to the trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife that dropped oh so long ago. Carrie Coon plays a mom who moved her family to the Midwest, back to the farm that was in her family. Then, strange things started happening, and the audience learned that these people were Spenglers. Paul Rudd held up that Ghost Trap, and educated the kids on the exploitations of the Ghostbusters. Here, just watch it!

Speaking with Empire, Jason Reitman confirms that the movie he directed is set in the same universe as the first two Ghostbusters stories (which is different, then, from Paul Feig’s reboot). And he said that his father, Ivan, recently got to see a cut of the film, which led to this beautiful interaction:

My father hasn’t been leaving the house much because of Covid. But he took a test, put on a mask and drove down to the Sony lot to watch the movie with the studio. And after, he cried, and he said, ‘I’m so proud to be your father.’ And it was one of the great moments of my life.

That’s wonderful. And while it seems like we may see a young generation busting ghosts in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Jason Reitman has secured the appearance of surviving cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver, making this an official Chapter Three in the saga.

As Empire notes, “Nostalgia Sequels” are hot right now, with franchises from Mad Max to Star Wars tapping back into their roots to get fanbases fired up for new stories. Jason Reitman was an inspired choice to follow up on his father Ivan’s legacy, and that first trailer brought the right mix of fear and wonder. I, for one, can’t wait to see where this movie goes, and anticipate its arrival on June 11, 2021.

More From This Author
    • Sean O'Connell Sean O'Connell View Profile

      Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.

All The Marvel Actors Returning For Disney+'s What If? television 9h All The Marvel Actors Returning For Disney+'s What If? Jason Wiese
Jeremy Renner Turned 50 And Paul Rudd Helped Him Celebrate In An A+ Way news 7d Jeremy Renner Turned 50 And Paul Rudd Helped Him Celebrate In An A+ Way Erik Swann
Ant-Man And The Wasp 3 Has A New Title, A Villain And Lots Of Confirmed Details news 1M Ant-Man And The Wasp 3 Has A New Title, A Villain And Lots Of Confirmed Details Sean O'Connell

Trending Movies

Penguin Bloom Jan 27, 2021 Penguin Bloom Rating TBD
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
Morbius Oct 8, 2021 Morbius Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
Antlers TBD Antlers Rating TBD
Sweet Magnolias' Jamie Lynn Spears Clarifies Tesla Allegations After Saying Vehicle Ran Over Her Cats TBD Sweet Magnolias' Jamie Lynn Spears Clarifies Tesla Allegations After Saying Vehicle Ran Over Her Cats Rating TBD
Walt Disney World Reservations Are Already Sold Out At Magic Kingdom For One Historic Day TBD Walt Disney World Reservations Are Already Sold Out At Magic Kingdom For One Historic Day Rating TBD
The Mandalorian's Bill Burr Has A Funny Take On People's Complaints Over His Star Wars Accent TBD The Mandalorian's Bill Burr Has A Funny Take On People's Complaints Over His Star Wars Accent Rating TBD
Glass Ending: Why What Happened To Bruce Willis Happened The Way It Did, Per M. Night Shyamalan TBD Glass Ending: Why What Happened To Bruce Willis Happened The Way It Did, Per M. Night Shyamalan Rating TBD
Jimmy Kimmel Live Is Going Through A Behind-The-Scenes Change As Filming Goes Remote Again TBD Jimmy Kimmel Live Is Going Through A Behind-The-Scenes Change As Filming Goes Remote Again Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information