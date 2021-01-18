Turns Out Avengers: Endgame Almost Teased Vision’s MCU Return

Outside of Scarlet Witch indirectly referring to Vision a few times after she was brought back to life, Avengers: Endgame was Vision-less, so one wouldn’t have been faulted for thinking that his story was truly over once the Infinity Saga finale was over. As it turns out, there were plans during Endgame’s production for Vision’s corpse to be shown, thus teasing the android eventual return. Following Avengers: Infinity War’s release, fans had speculated that Shuri had somehow been able to download Vision’s key information into Wakanda’s databases during her efforts to remove the Mind Stone from his forehead without killing him, so it certainly would have been interesting to see Vision’s memories downloaded back into either his repaired original body or a new body.