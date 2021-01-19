Guess We Should’ve Seen That Ben Affleck Break-Up Coming After Ana De Armas Got A Blunt New Hair Cut

Leave a Comment
Celebrity couples have enthralled audiences for decades, as the public gleans into the life of the rich and famous. Oscar winner Ben Affleck knows this all too well, as he's made headlines for his notable romances with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner. Affleck most recently dates Knives Out star Ana de Armas, although the two reportedly went their separate ways. And now it looks like we might have gotten a clue prior to this announcement: de Armas' bold new haircut.
Breakups are a tricky thing, and everyone processes them differently. One long-standing stereotype that folks will get drastic new haircuts in order to break back into their independence. Ana de Armas recently debuted a tight bob, which might have served as a clue regarding her recent breakup with Ben Affleck. Check out her chic new look below.
Ana de Armas has a new look, and it's quite fetching. And while it's unclear if she cut off her locks for work or pleasure, fans will no doubt assume it's a break-up related alteration. And in that way, she's just like the rest of us.
The above image of Ana de Armas comes from her recent appearance on the online series Ser mamá es De Madre. She debuted her new haircut in the process, which is a tight bob that really shows off the 32 year-old actress' bone structure. We'll just have to wait and see if Ben Affleck makes any bold new styling choices in the wake of the former couple's breakup.
Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck became an official couple back in May, and have been photographed countless times together since. The two took family trips with Affleck's kids, while also being caught walking de Armas' new puppy. Unfortunately the relationship recently ended, reportedly due to the actors being in such different places in their lives.
This is by far the first celebrity breakup, and it won't be the last of 2021. Because while famous names tend to couple off, it can be difficult to balance two very busy work schedules. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are both keeping busy, with highly anticipated projects coming down the line. And while fans are eager to see them on the big screen, we shouldn't expect the pair to be caught by paparazzi anytime soon.
Professionally, both Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck continue to be in good places. The actress has a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line, including a role in No Time to Die as well as playing Marilyn Monroe in a biopic. As for Affleck, he's returning to his role as Batman in the DCEU through Snyder Cut reshoots and the upcoming Flash movie.
No Time to Die will hit theaters April 2nd, while the Snyder Cut is expected on HBO Max sometime this year. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.