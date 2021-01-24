6 Marvel Characters Joaquin Phoenix Would Be Perfect To Play

For years, it seemed like Joaquin Phoenix would never warm to idea of starring in a comic book adaptation… or, I should say, a second comic book adaptation. He actually did appear in an episode of Superboy (an obscure, late ’80s predecessor to Smallville, of sorts) as a Herculean high schooler, but would later pass on two different roles in the Marvel movies - the first being the new Hulk, followed by Doctor Strange. By then, it was assumed that such a blockbuster was not in his destiny until Joker changed everything.

The now 46-year-old’s performance as Arthur Fleck, a mentally disturbed aspiring comedian (supposedly) destined to become Batman’s arch nemesis, earned him his first Academy Award. It appears that waiting for the right comic book movie role and finally finding it in Todd Phillips’ bleak 2019 psychological thriller really paid off nicely for him. That being said, it seems to me like Joaquin Phoenix no longer has any excuse to say no the next time Kevin Feige and co. give him a call.