Star Wars Fans Are Still Mad Over Finn’s Story In The Sequel Trilogy

The Star Wars sequel trilogy, while it was a massive hit at the box office, has become one of the most divisive topics in entertainment. While most would probably agree that parts of it were good, most would probably also agree that parts of it were not, but it seems nobody can agree on which parts were which. We'll probably be talking about the various elements of the trilogy, what worked and what didn't for as long as Star Wars is relevant to pop culture. but recently a specific part of those movies, John Boyega's Finn, began to trend on social media, be cause a lot of people think Finn was done dirty.
While Finn had an important part to play in the newest Star Wars trilogy, the focus of the movies certainly shifted from Rey and Finn, to Rey and Kylo Ren, and a lot of people are upset by that fact. In the end, Adam Driver was really the male lead character of the trilogy as a whole, and fans feel like John Boyega should have had that spot.
Certainly, in Star Wars: The Force Awakens Finn was a much more important character. The movie is his story as much as it is Rey's. We meet Finn as a character long before we meet Rey. And yet, it's difficult to argue that things don't change significantly over the course of the trilogy. While Finn has his own story and character arc in The Last Jedi, it's separate from the "main story." In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, he's little more than sidekick to Rey.
The disparate way that the sequel trilogy was put together certainly ended up in creating a patchwork sort of story and Finn got lost in the shuffle. John Boyega himself has been outspoken about the way his character was treated, as well as the reasons that he felt it happened.
And of course, there are the people who were really hoping that Finn was a character who could break new ground in the galaxy far, far away. Many were hoping that we might see an actual relationship bloom between Finn and Poe. That never happened. Instead, it was perhaps teased that Finn was in love with Rey. Of course, really, there's no reason Finn couldn't have both.
Some fans loved Star Wars: The Last Jedi and others did not. The same was the case with The Rise of Skywalker. Whatever elements fans liked in one were almost certainly lacking in the other, and that's going to include the way that Finn was handled as a character. We'll always wonder what could have been if the new trilogy was handled differently. Certainly there were highpoints as well, and the fact that John Boyega was even in the trilogy was one of them.