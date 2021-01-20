Star Wars Fans Are Still Mad Over Finn’s Story In The Sequel Trilogy

The Star Wars sequel trilogy, while it was a massive hit at the box office, has become one of the most divisive topics in entertainment. While most would probably agree that parts of it were good, most would probably also agree that parts of it were not, but it seems nobody can agree on which parts were which. We'll probably be talking about the various elements of the trilogy, what worked and what didn't for as long as Star Wars is relevant to pop culture. but recently a specific part of those movies, John Boyega's Finn, began to trend on social media, be cause a lot of people think Finn was done dirty.