Here's What Happens If You Have Covid At Disney World

Walt Disney World has faced more than its share of criticism for even being open right now. Many other states are still in various stages of lockdown. Disneyland and other California theme parks have remained closed since last March. However, Disney World has certainly done everything possible so far to keep guests and cast members safe. The park has held capacity at 35% or less since reopening, to allow people to remain socially distant. Events that draw crowds, like fireworks and parades, have remained cancelled. Rules regarding face coverings have continued to evolve as better data comes out. As better practices have come to light, Disney World has adopted them.