The Wild Way Tom Holland Reacted To Being Cast As The MCU’s Spider-Man

I remember going on my phone and checking Instagram, and Marvel had posted a picture of Spider-Man, of the cartoon. And they said, ‘Go to our website to find out who the next Spider-Man is.’ And by this point, I kind of had assumed I hadn’t got it because no one had called me… So I was like, ‘Okay yeah, I’ll just go and check.’ So I got my computer, and my dog was sitting next to me. I type in Marvel. I’ve still got the article saved on my computer. I did it, and it said, ‘We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.' I broke my computer because I like flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed. My dog went nuts. I ran downstairs, I was telling my family ‘I got it! I got it! I got the part! I got the part!’