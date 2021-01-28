Everything has to come to an end. In 2018, only a few short years after it began in 2015, the Fifty Shades of Grey movie franchise concluded with Fifty Shades Freed, the third installment in the steamy trilogy, thus bringing Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey's tale to its final climax. While the series wasn't meant to last, the careers of its two main stars, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, continues to evolve in many expanding and bountiful ways.

Let's take a peek and see what the Fifty Shades of Grey cast is doing now.