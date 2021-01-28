Leave a Comment
Everything has to come to an end. In 2018, only a few short years after it began in 2015, the Fifty Shades of Grey movie franchise concluded with Fifty Shades Freed, the third installment in the steamy trilogy, thus bringing Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey's tale to its final climax. While the series wasn't meant to last, the careers of its two main stars, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, continues to evolve in many expanding and bountiful ways.
Let's take a peek and see what the Fifty Shades of Grey cast is doing now.
Dakota Johnson (Anastasia "Ana" Steele)
As Anastasia "Ana" Steele, a shy-natured English major who forms an intensely sexual romantic relationship with billionaire bachelor Christian Grey, Dakota Johnson found her breakthrough role at the forefront of the Fifty Shades trilogy. Making her film debut at age 10 with Crazy in Alabama, Johnson's other notable movie roles include The Social Network, How to Be Single, A Bigger Splash, Black Mass, 21 Jump Street, Need for Speed, and The Five-Year Engagement. Following her work in the Fifty Shades movies, Johnson starred in Suspiria (2018), Bad Times at the El Royale, Wounds, and The Peanut Butter Falcon.
Most recently, Dakota Johnson acted in The High Note and this past weekend's Our Friend. Next, she'll be seen in The Nowhere Inn and Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter. Outside of acting, Johnson directed Coldplay's "Cry Cry Cry" music video. She's also starring in Elaine May's Crackpot, and she'll produce and star in Forever, Interrupted, Unfit, Queens of the Stoned Age, the limited series, Cult Following, and the mockumentary series, Rodeo Queens.
Jamie Dornan (Christian Grey)
In the role of Christian Grey, the young (and very handsome) billionaire, entrepreneur, and CEO who forms an unconventional romantic relationship with Anastasia, Jamie Dornan plays our beefy and tormented male lead in the Fifty Shades trilogy. Previously a model, Dornan first gained recognition for his work in The Fall, Once Upon a Time, and Marie Antoinette. His other notable credits include Anthropoid, The Siege of Jadotville, and New Worlds. Following his work in the Fifty Shades movies, Dornan was seen in HBO's My Dinner with Herve, Untogether, A Private War, Robin Hood (2018), and the mini-series, Death and Nightingales.
Most recently, Jamie Dornan starred in Endings, Beginnings, Synchronic, and Wild Mountain Thyme. He was also heard in Trolls World Tour. Next, Dornan appears in February's Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. He also stars in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast.
Eloise Mumford (Katherine "Kate" Kavanagh)
Playing the part of Katherine "Kate" Kavanagh, Ana's best friend and, eventually, Elliot Grey's fiancée, Eloise Mumford has a notable supporting role in the Fifty Shades trilogy. Outside of these movies, the actress can be seen in Law & Order: SVU, Starz's Crash, Lone Star, The River, Christmas with Holly, Just in Time For Christmas, So Undercover, and In the Blood.
Following her time in the Fifty Shades series, Eloise Mumford starred in Hallmark Channel's A Veteran's Christmas. She also appeared in Standing Up, Falling Down, and the mini-series, Horse's Mouth. Additionally, she had a recurring role in Chicago Fire. Most recently, Mumford was seen in Disney+'s The Right Stuff.
Jennifer Ehle (Carla Wilks)
In the role of Carla Wilks, Anastasia's mother, Jennifer Ehle plays a loving character in the Fifty Shades movies. Most notably, Ehle won a BAFTA for her performance in the 1995 BBC mini-series, Pride and Prejudice. She also won two Tony awards for her Broadway roles in 2000's The Real Thing and 2007's The Coast of Utopia, respectively. On the big screen, Ehle is recognizable for her work in Contagion, Zero Dark Thirty, A Little Chaos, The King's Speech, A Quiet Passion, Little Men, Wilde, Sunshine (1999), RoboCop (2014), The Adjustment Bureau, and Detroit. Following her time in the Fifty Shades movies, the actress appeared in Vox Lux, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, I Kill Giants, Take Point, The Wolf Hour, The Professor and the Madman, Wetlands, Monster (2018), and Hulu's The Looming Tower.
Most recently, Jennifer Ehle was seen in Run This Town and Showtime's The Comey Rule. Next, she'll appear in Saint Maud, John and the Hole, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, and Beneath the Blue Suburban Skies, which screened at TIFF.
Marcia Gay Harden (Dr. Grace Trevelyan-Grey)
As Dr. Grace Trevelyan-Grey, Christian's adoptive mother, Marcia Gay Harden plays a prominent supporting character in the Fifty Shades series, especially in the sequels. Most notably, the actress is known for Pollock, for which she was Oscar-nominated, Mystic River, Used Cars, The First Wives Club, Flubber, Into the Wild, and The Mist. Harden was also Tony-nominated for Angels in America and God of Carnage. Additionally, she appeared in The Newsroom and The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler. During her time in Fifty Shades, Harden starred in CBS's Code Black. Following her role in Fifty Shades Freed, Harden was seen in Point Blank and Lifetime's Love You to Death. She was also heard in BoJack Horseman.
Most recently, Marcia Gay Harden appeared in National Geographic's Barkskins. The actress also guest-starred in A Million Little Things and played a recurring role in The Morning Show. Next, she'll be seen in Amy Poehler's Moxie, which premieres on Netflix on March 3rd. Additionally, Harden will star in Pink Skies Ahead, which was screened at October's AFI Fest.
Victor Rasuk (Jose Rodriguez)
Playing the part of Jose Rodriguez, Anastasia's friend, Victor Rasuk plays a notable supporting character in the Fifty Shades movies. Some of Rasuk's other notable credits include How to Make It in America, Lords of Dogtown, Stalker, Jobs, ER, Godzilla (2014), Law & Order: SVU, Stop-Loss, Colony, Being Flynn, Che, and Raising Victor Vargas. After the Fifty Shades franchise, Rasuk appeared in The Mule. He also played a recurring role in Amazon Prime's Jack Ryan.
Most recently, Victor Rasuk was seen in ABC's The Baker and the Beauty. Next, the actor stars in Holy New York and Jesse Eisenberg's Bream Gives Me Hiccups.
Luke Grimes (Elliot Grey)
In the role of Elliot Grey, Christian's adopted brother, Luke Grimes played a prominent supporting role in the Fifty Shades movies. Outside of this performance, Grimes is known for American Sniper. His other notable film credits include All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, Taken 2, Freeheld, The Magnificent Seven (2016), and El Camino Christmas. He also played a recurring role in True Blood and a main role in Brothers & Sisters. Shortly after the Fifty Shades movies, Grimes appeared in Into the Ashes. Currently, Grimes stars in Paramount Network's Yellowstone.
Rita Ora (Mia Grey)
As Mia Grey, Christian's adopted younger sister, musician Rita Ora played a notable supporting role in the Fifty Shades movies. As a musician, Ora is one of the most famous solo acts to come out of the U.K. in recent years. Her chart-topping tracks include "Let Me Love You," "Anywhere," "How We Do (Party)," and "R.I.P." She also performed "For You," which is on Fifty Shades Freed's soundtrack. Her other acting credits include Fast & Furious 6, Spivs, Southpaw, and The Brief. Additionally, she was a coach on The Voice UK, a judge on The X Factor, and the host of Boy Band and America's Next Top Model.
Following her time in Fifty Shades, Rita Ora appeared in Detective Pikachu. Currently, she's a panelist for Masked Singer UK and a coach for The Voice Australia. Next, Ora stars in Wonderwell and Twist. Also, she's currently working on her third studio album.
Callum Keith Rennie (Ray Steele)
Playing the part of Ray Steele, Anatasia's father, Callum Keith Rennie played a familial supporting character in the Fifty Shades trilogy. Most notably, Rennie is known for Battlestar Galactica and Californication. He has several other notable movies and TV credits to his name, including Blade: Trinity, Memento, eXistenZ, Warcraft, Jigsaw, The L Word, The Killing, Longmire, and The Man in the High Castle.
Following his time in the Fifty Shades movies, Callum Keith Rennie played a recurring role in Netflix's Jessica Jones. Most recently, he appeared in YouTube Premium's Impulse.
Eric Johnson (Jack Hyde)
In the role of Jack Hyde, Ana's boss and stalker, Eric Johnson played a menacing part in Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed. Most notably, Johnson is known for Flash Gordon, Smallville, and Rookie Blue. He was also part of the main cast for The Knick and Caught, and he appears in Criminal Minds, Orphan Black, The Alienist, and Saving Hope. Meanwhile, Johnson's other film credits include Legends of the Fall, Texas Rangers, and Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed. Following this franchise's finale, Johnson was seen in A Simple Favor.
Most recently, Eric Johnson was seen in Disappearance at Clifton Hill, Epix's Condor, and the final season of History Channel's Vikings. Currently, he appears in American Gods' newest season.
Kim Basinger (Elena Lincoln)
As Elena Lincoln, Christian's business partner and former romantic partner, Kim Basinger had a starry supporting role in Fifty Shades Darker. She also cameoed in Fifty Shades Freed. Most famously, Basinger won the Oscar for L.A. Confidential. Her other notable film credits include 9 1/2 Weeks, Batman, Nadine, The Natural, Never Say Never Again, Cellular, Wayne's World 2, 8 Mile, The Nice Guys, The Door in the Floor, Cool World, The Informers, Charlie St. Cloud, and My Stepmother is an Alien, to name only a few. Most recently, Basinger was seen in the marketing campaign, Miu Miu: Icons.
Bella Heathcote (Leila Williams)
Playing the part of Leila Williams, one of Christian's former submissives, Bella Heathcote had one of her most high-profile roles in Fifty Shades Darker. Most notably, the actress is known for Dark Shadows, The Neon Demon, Pride & Prejudice & Zombies, Professor Marston and the Wonder Woman, and The Man in the High Castle. She also had a recurring role in Neighbors. Her other notable film credits include In Time, Not Fade Away, The Curse of Downers Grove, Beneath Hill 60, and The Rewrite. Additionally, she had a main part in CBS All Access' Strange Angel.
Most recently, Bella Heathcote starred in Relic and Stan's Bloom. She also guest-starred in Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. Next, she'll appear in Pieces of Her.
Arielle Kebbel (Gia Matteo)
In the role of Gia Matteo, the architect who's recommended to design Anastasia and Christian's future home, Arielle Kebbel plays a brief but memorable supporting role in Fifty Shades Freed. Following this trilogy-capper, Kebbel starred in Another Time and Hallmark's A Brush with Love. She also played a recurring role in Grand Hotel.
Arielle Kebbel's other notable film credits include John Tucker Must Die, American Pie Presents: Band Camp, Aquamarine, The Uninvited, Think Like a Man, The Grudge 2, Be Cool, and Soul Plane. On television, Kebbel played main parts in Ballers, Life Unexpected, and Midnight Texas. She also played recurring roles in Gilmore Girls, The Vampire Diaries, and 90210. Most recently, Kebbel starred in NBC's Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. Next, she'll be seen in After We Fell.
Tyler Hoechlin (Boyce Fox)
As Boyce Fox, a popular author, Tyler Heochlin plays a minor role in Fifty Shades Freed. Most notably, Hoechlin is known for MTV's Teen Wolf. He also plays Superman in the Arrowverse, notably Supergirl. Additionally, Hoechlin had a prominent role in 7th Heaven. His other notable credits include Road to Perdition, Everybody Wants Some!!, Hall Pass, and Undrafted. Following his work in Fifty Shades Freed, Hoechlin was seen in The Domestics, Bigger, Then Came You, and Can You Keep A Secret?
Most recently, Tyler Hoechlin appeared in Palm Springs and Crisis on Infinite Earths. He's also heard in Final Fantasy VIII Remake. Next, Hoechlin will reprise his role as Superman in The CW's Superman and Lois.
Who are your favorite Fifty Shades of Grey stars? Let us know in the comments below! Also, you can stream Fifty Shades of Grey on Peacock here.